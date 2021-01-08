Syscoin Trading Up 22.5% Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $45.63 million and $2.54 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.96 or 0.00416893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 604,078,806 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

