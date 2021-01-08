TaaS Market Capitalization Achieves $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS token can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00037741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.72 or 0.00268216 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.22 or 0.02623011 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012146 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS (TAAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

