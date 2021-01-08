Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

Table Trac Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc develops and sells Table Trac, a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table games in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. Its Table Trac system adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

