Tadeu Marroco Buys 5 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,812 ($36.74) per share, for a total transaction of £140.60 ($183.69).

On Wednesday, November 4th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,582 ($33.73) per share, with a total value of £154.92 ($202.40).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,801.40 ($36.60) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,764.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,719.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82). The company has a market cap of £64.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

BATS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,909 ($38.01) price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,528.25 ($46.10).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

