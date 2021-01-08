TajCoin (TAJ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, TajCoin has traded down 60% against the US dollar. One TajCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. TajCoin has a market capitalization of $16,370.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TajCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,076.37 or 0.99772940 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014446 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00241628 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00153887 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.01 or 0.00417808 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001906 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00029973 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

TajCoin Coin Profile

TajCoin (TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 19,881,740 coins. The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech . TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TajCoin

TajCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TajCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TajCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TajCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.