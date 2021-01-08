Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $211.60

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $211.60 and last traded at $209.37, with a volume of 3145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.01.

Several analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 321,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after buying an additional 100,185 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,724,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

