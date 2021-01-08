Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Trading Down 6.1%

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 776,944 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 620,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39,720 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tanzanian Gold in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 2,012.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 490,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 467,000 shares during the period.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

