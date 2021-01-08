Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Trading Down 6.1%

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 776,944 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 620,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63.
Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)
Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.
