Tap (XTP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $242,819.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Tap token can currently be bought for about $0.0926 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $114.02 million and approximately $242,819.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00037317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00264203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.12 or 0.02504737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (XTP) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

