Target Coin Trading 96.7% Lower This Week (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 88.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Target Coin has traded down 96.7% against the US dollar. One Target Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Target Coin has a total market capitalization of $1,759.00 and $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Target Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00038900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00279947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00028598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.47 or 0.02683808 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Target Coin Profile

Target Coin (TGT) is a token. Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin . The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Target Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Target Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.