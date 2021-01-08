Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) (CVE:TKU) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) (CVE:TKU) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.15. Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 48,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

About Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) (CVE:TKU)

Tarku Resources Ltd. explores for mineral resources in the provinces of Saskatchewan and Quebec. The company explores for vanadium, gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, and EGP metals. It primarily focuses on the Three A's exploration projects, including Apollo, Admiral, and Atlas in the Matagami greenstone belt, Quebec.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.