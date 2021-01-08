TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Gap Down to $6.50

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.04. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 145 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $53.75 million, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

