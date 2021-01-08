Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) (LON:TATE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) (LON:TATE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 713.75 ($9.33).

Several research firms recently weighed in on TATE. Barclays began coverage on Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

LON:TATE opened at GBX 680.40 ($8.89) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 660.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 663.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92. Tate & Lyle plc has a twelve month low of GBX 493.83 ($6.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 811.40 ($10.60).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L)’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

