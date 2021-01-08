Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMHC. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

TMHC opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,161.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 55,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,536,000 after buying an additional 4,976,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 202.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

