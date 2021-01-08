Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Down 6.9%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) shares dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 1,632,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,225,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

