Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Down 6.9%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) shares dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 1,632,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,225,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.72.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
