Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $119.77

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $119.77 and traded as high as $164.95. Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) shares last traded at $164.60, with a volume of 12,555,038 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171 ($2.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 118.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.77.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

