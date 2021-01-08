TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Hold”

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$63.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$70.00. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.00.

TSE:TRP traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$53.97. 6,107,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$47.05 and a 52-week high of C$76.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,498.99. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$51.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,553.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,773. Insiders purchased 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600 in the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

