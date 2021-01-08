TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Downgraded to Hold at Tudor Pickering & Holt

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$63.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$70.00. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.37.

Get TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE TRP traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$53.97. 1,133,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,165. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$47.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$50.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.03.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$51.85 per share, with a total value of C$127,553.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 1,000 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$148,498.99. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600 in the last three months.

About TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.