TD Securities Cuts Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$60.00

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) alerts:

TSE MRU traded up C$0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 247,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$58.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.94. Metro Inc. has a twelve month low of C$49.03 and a twelve month high of C$66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 3.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.