TD Securities Raises Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.75

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMMC. Cormark raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.65 price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.38.

CMMC stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,579. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$483.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

