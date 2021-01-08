TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) (TSE:XTD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.08

TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) (TSE:XTD) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.35. TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 13,900 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.70.

TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:XTD)

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

