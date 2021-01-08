Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $743,570.00

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.26 or 0.00012781 BTC on popular exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $743,570.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Team Heretics Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00022443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00103385 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.59 or 0.00416973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00216225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00048727 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,000 tokens. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

Team Heretics Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Team Heretics Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Team Heretics Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Team Heretics Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Team Heretics Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.