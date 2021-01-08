Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) Shares Gap Down to $860.00

Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $860.00, but opened at $831.00. Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) shares last traded at $850.00, with a volume of 75,106 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TM17 shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 636.40 ($8.31).

Get Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 793.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 696.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In related news, insider Mark Crawford acquired 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.98 ($13,058.51).

Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) Company Profile (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.