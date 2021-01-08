TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) PT Raised to $20.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTI. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

FTI traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 401,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,666,563. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

