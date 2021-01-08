Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.01

Shares of Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $78.01 and last traded at $77.36, with a volume of 21380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.65.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

