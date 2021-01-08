Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) fell 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54. 243 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.

About Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

