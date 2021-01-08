Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$22.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$22.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,059. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.18 billion and a PE ratio of -5.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.86.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

