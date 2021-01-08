TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) PT Raised to $20.00

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGNA. Huber Research lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

TGNA opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 78,633 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

