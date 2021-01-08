Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Trading 4.7% Higher

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.58. 531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Teijin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers para-aramid and meta-aramid fibers for friction materials, tire and rubber reinforcements, optical fiber reinforcements, ballistics protection, protective clothing, firefighting uniforms, and heat-resistant filters.

