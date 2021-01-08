Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) (LON:TGP) Shares Gap Down to $62.50

Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) (LON:TGP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.50, but opened at $60.00. Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) shares last traded at $65.30, with a volume of 1,337,616 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.81. The company has a market capitalization of £32.60 million and a PE ratio of 31.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

About Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) (LON:TGP)

Tekmar Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, installs, and sells subsea stability and protection solutions to offshore energy markets. The company offers subsea cable, and umbilical and flexible pipe protection systems; subsea engineering consulting services; and geotechnical design and consulting services, such as offshore structure foundation design, geohazard assessment, and subsea cable routing and burial assessment, as well as project management services.

