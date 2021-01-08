Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $382.00 to $441.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Teleflex traded as high as $413.96 and last traded at $412.61, with a volume of 988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $403.78.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TFX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,382.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.43 and its 200-day moving average is $370.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

About Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

