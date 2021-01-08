Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Raised to $441.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $382.00 to $441.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

Shares of TFX opened at $403.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $412.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $477,382.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

