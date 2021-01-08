Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €2.41 ($2.84) and last traded at €2.40 ($2.82). Approximately 4,250,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.39 ($2.81).

O2D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €2.91 ($3.43).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

