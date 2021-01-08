Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TELDF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Main First Bank upgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.93 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

