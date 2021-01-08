Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLS. DA Davidson began coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at $479,283,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TLS opened at $31.81 on Friday. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $33.75.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

