Telsey Advisory Group Raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $50.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

Shares of LB opened at $46.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of L Brands by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after buying an additional 5,897,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after buying an additional 973,270 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,149,000 after buying an additional 206,948 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in L Brands by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in L Brands by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,669,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 186,182 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

