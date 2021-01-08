TELUS’s (TU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on TU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.
TU stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. 1,094,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. TELUS has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,604,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $502,915,000 after acquiring an additional 361,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,425,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $258,682,000 after buying an additional 1,771,956 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TELUS by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,381,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,254,000 after buying an additional 547,854 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in TELUS by 57.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,185,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,456,000 after buying an additional 4,836,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 13.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $167,101,000 after buying an additional 1,152,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.
