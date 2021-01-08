TELUS’s (TU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

TU stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. 1,094,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. TELUS has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,604,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $502,915,000 after acquiring an additional 361,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,425,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $258,682,000 after buying an additional 1,771,956 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TELUS by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,381,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,254,000 after buying an additional 547,854 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in TELUS by 57.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,185,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,456,000 after buying an additional 4,836,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 13.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $167,101,000 after buying an additional 1,152,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

