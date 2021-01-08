TEMCO Price Up 43.9% Over Last 7 Days (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One TEMCO token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest and CoinBene. TEMCO has a total market cap of $6.38 million and $16.15 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TEMCO has traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00105606 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00441867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00219854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00050579 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,853,928 tokens. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs

Buying and Selling TEMCO

TEMCO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

