Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Temenos from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Temenos stock opened at $140.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.13. Temenos has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

