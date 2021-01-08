Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Sells $1,400,000.00 in Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00.

David Montgomery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $5,337,718.96.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.80. 1,127,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,353. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,551,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,551,000 after purchasing an additional 148,902 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,905,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,065,000 after buying an additional 765,718 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,756,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 33.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,001,000 after acquiring an additional 256,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,268,000 after acquiring an additional 97,919 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

