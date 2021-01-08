Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

TENB opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,874,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,738 shares in the company, valued at $52,343,137.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $1,003,148.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,925 shares of company stock worth $8,849,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

