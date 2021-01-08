Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.24

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.80. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 484,488 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.32.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.32% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

