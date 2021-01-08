Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THC. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Shares of THC opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -344.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $46.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $168,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,823.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. AJO LP increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 130,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 103,702 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

