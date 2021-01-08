TENT Market Capitalization Tops $1.39 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One TENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $83,206.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00104292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00448376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00217433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00049289 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 31,651,300 coins and its circulating supply is 31,574,208 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

