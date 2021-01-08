Teranga Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teranga Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGCDF shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Teranga Gold from $22.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded Teranga Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of TGCDF stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. Teranga Gold has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $12.82.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

