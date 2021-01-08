Terra (LUNA) Trading 31.9% Higher This Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Terra has a total market cap of $407.16 million and approximately $34.36 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GDAC, Coinone and Upbit. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00104446 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00443752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00221841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00048142 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 994,598,735 coins and its circulating supply is 485,072,154 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GDAC, Bittrex and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

