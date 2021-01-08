Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0163

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $374,687.37 and approximately $7,242.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,800.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.37 or 0.01062171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00037616 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00181833 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001857 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.