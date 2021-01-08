TerraCredit (CREDIT) Hits Market Cap of $112,981.55

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. TerraCredit has a market cap of $112,981.55 and $113,485.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

TerraCredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

