TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRSSF. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TerrAscend from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Clarus Securities began coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $10.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $10.91.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

