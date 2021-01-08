TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Clarus Securities started coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TerrAscend presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Shares of TerrAscend stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. TerrAscend has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $10.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.