TerraVest Industries (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.12

Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and traded as high as $12.19. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 275 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRRVF)

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

